Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $338.63 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.26.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

