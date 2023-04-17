Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vale by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $15.96 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.