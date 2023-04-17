Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,814,000 after acquiring an additional 297,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $250.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

