Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $115.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.10.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

