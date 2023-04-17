Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Norwood Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWFL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norwood Financial

In other news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $77,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Norwood Financial Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

