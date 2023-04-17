Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.81.
About Invesco Senior Loan ETF
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
- Here are 2 Top Drug Makers Leading the Way in Weight Loss Drugs
- Wells Fargo Beats Expectations, Yet Warning Signs Arise
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.