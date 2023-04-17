Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 274,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,230,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 212,608 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $132.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average is $130.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.