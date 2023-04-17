Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

