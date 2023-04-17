Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

JEPI stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

