Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 98.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in KLA by 137.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of KLAC opened at $375.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- Here are 2 Top Drug Makers Leading the Way in Weight Loss Drugs
- Wells Fargo Beats Expectations, Yet Warning Signs Arise
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.