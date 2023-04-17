Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 279 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BBUS stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.