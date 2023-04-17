Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 783 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.96.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

