Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 896 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 94,159 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $239.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $47.22.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

