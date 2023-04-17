Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of VLUE opened at $93.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
