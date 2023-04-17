Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Celanese by 995.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,603,000 after buying an additional 257,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celanese by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celanese Price Performance

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $110.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

