Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 232.3% from the March 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

