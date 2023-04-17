CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 44.4% in March

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CF Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.