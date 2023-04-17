Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.21.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 264,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

