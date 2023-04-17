Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Lessened by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $152.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

