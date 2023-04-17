Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,960.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,857.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,738.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,615.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,542.94.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

