Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 16.88%. Research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 18.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

