Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CHT stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 16.88%. Research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
