CIBC Cuts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$2.25

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.74.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
CJREF opened at $1.05 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.26%.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.