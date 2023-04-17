CIBC Cuts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$126.90.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$69.45 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$61.79 and a 52 week high of C$116.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.05. The firm has a market cap of C$952.85 million, a PE ratio of -28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 15.9254079 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.