CIBC Lowers Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Advantage Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.61.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$12.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.38.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

