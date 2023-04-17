Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Reduced by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,076 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

