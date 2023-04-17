Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

In other Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 6,400 shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 80.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.