Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Cognyte Software Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
