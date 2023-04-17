Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

About Cognyte Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,049,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,599,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.