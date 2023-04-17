Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $34,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CL. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $75.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

