Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $18.78.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

