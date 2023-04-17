CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

CommScope Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ COMM opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Insider Activity

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

