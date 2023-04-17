Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Compass Diversified stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $594.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 166,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after buying an additional 140,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after buying an additional 119,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after buying an additional 114,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Stories

