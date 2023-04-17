Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

CFLT stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $6,079,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,610,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $24,474,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

