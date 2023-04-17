Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $5.26 on Friday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.54.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Conn’s by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

