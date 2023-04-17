Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Conn’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CONN opened at $5.26 on Friday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.54.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
