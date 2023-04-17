ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP opened at $107.58 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

