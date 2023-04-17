Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to C$2.60 at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.85.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.94 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $414.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

