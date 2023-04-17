Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $230.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.47 and a 200 day moving average of $228.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

