CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,045,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 569,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,014,000 after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

