Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 316 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,672 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 581,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 154,087 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 429,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 206,188 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $53.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.