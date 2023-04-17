Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 658 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 68,795 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 188,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 31,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOOV opened at $147.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $154.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

