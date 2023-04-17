Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 283,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BOTZ opened at $24.89 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

