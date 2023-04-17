Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $161,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,366,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 847,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 602,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 413,407 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

