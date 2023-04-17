Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $186,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Get Rating) by 750.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 538,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 69,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS UOCT opened at $28.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

