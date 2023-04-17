Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $29,752,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:PDEC opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

