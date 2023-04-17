Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HSY opened at $256.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.02 and its 200 day moving average is $234.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $261.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,243 shares of company stock worth $12,166,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

