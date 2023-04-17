Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,168 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 279,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $23.86.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

