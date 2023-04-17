Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $144.55 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $157.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

