Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 401 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDHY. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,552,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

