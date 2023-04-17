Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 512 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,074,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,651 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ESML opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

