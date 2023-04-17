Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

