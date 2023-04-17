Critical Analysis: Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) versus Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS)

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) and Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Rekor Systems has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Control Security has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rekor Systems and Electronic Control Security, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electronic Control Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Rekor Systems currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 282.51%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than Electronic Control Security.

This table compares Rekor Systems and Electronic Control Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $19.92 million 3.74 -$83.11 million N/A N/A Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Control Security has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rekor Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and Electronic Control Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -417.24% -112.23% -76.85% Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Rekor Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Electronic Control Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rekor Systems beats Electronic Control Security on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K. McCarthy on February 6, 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Electronic Control Security

Electronic Control Security, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of technology-based integrated security solutions. It is also involved in support services consisting of risk assessment and vulnerability studies to ascertain a customer’s security requirements in developing a comprehensive risk management and mitigation program. The company was founded in 1976 is headquartered in Clifton, NJ.

